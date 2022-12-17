Financial Review: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.85% 8.23% 0.98% West Bancorporation 39.13% 21.66% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

West Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

17.6% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and West Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 2.92 $11.15 million $1.10 11.54 West Bancorporation $117.01 million 3.52 $49.61 million $2.93 8.44

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through 12 full service and one limited-service banking offices with seven full-service and one limited-service offices located in Indiana; five offices situated in Ohio; one full-service banking office and four other branch offices are located in Richmond, Indiana; two other offices in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; two offices in Sidney and Ohio; two offices in Piqua and one office in Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has seven offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville and Iowa; and one office each in Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

