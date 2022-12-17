Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,363.77%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Finch Therapeutics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 102.49 -$26.62 million $14.00 0.17 Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 1.78 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.31

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -131.52% -84.28% Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -52.79% -41.29%

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Palisade Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

