Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 602,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 380.1 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF remained flat at $25.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Finning International

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.