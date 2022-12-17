First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.54. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.