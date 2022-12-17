First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.9 %

FHB stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.