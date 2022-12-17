First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE FN opened at C$35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$45.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

About First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.13 per share, with a total value of C$275,087.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,783,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$265,656,145.15. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $875,278.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.