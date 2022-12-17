First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
TSE FN opened at C$35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$45.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
