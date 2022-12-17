First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.33

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.33 and traded as high as C$31.00. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$27.57, with a volume of 7,352,685 shares changing hands.

FM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Joseph increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

