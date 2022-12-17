First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Down 2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 96,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 149,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 61.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

