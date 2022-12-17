First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

