First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 1,127,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,398,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 559,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,940,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 101,358 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 917,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after buying an additional 308,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,966,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.