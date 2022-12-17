Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Trading Down 3.1 %

Fiverr International stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $122.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.