Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.07.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

