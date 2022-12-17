FNB Bancorp, Inc. (FBIP) to Issue Dividend of $1.49 on December 21st

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.49 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.99.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTC FBIP opened at $95.00 on Friday. FNB Bancorp has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $241.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

