Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,345,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

