Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 391,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 116,676 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forian by 993.9% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 545,151 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Forian by 24.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 22,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,854. Forian has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.