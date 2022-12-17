Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 319,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at $8,021,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

