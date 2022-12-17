Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
FBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 319,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Featured Stories
