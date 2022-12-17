Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
