Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Down 3.9%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

