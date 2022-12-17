FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 218,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 406,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
FOXO Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.
FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($6.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FOXO Technologies
FOXO Technologies Inc, a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey.
