Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($34.74) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fraport in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fraport from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.37) to €47.00 ($49.47) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.