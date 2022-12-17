Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

FRD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 44,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,851. The company has a market cap of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.05. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,831.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe L. Williams bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,455 shares of company stock valued at $221,581. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

