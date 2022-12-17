Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $1.94 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05329271 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00485899 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.35 or 0.28789762 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

