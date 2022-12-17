FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $77,692.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FSBW traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

