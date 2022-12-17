FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 744,240 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,890. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

