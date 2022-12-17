FTX Token Price Hits $1.04 (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $341.73 million and $13.40 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

