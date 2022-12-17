Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Full House Resorts Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of FLL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 million, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

