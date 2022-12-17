Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Futu by 1,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 311,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

