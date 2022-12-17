Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a sell rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.10.
Futu Price Performance
FUTU stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Futu has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $72.20.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
