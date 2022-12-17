Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a sell rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.10.

FUTU stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Futu has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Futu by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Futu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Futu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

