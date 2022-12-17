Future Of Fintech 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,159.12 (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and approximately $153,159.12 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00007202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

