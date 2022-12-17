FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.33). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $473.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

