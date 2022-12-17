Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 2.8%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 35.91% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.