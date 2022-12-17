Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 39000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Galway Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Galway Metals

In related news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

