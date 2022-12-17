Galxe (GAL) Price Down 21% This Week

Galxe (GAL) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Galxe has a market cap of $61.24 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00006748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

