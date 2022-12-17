Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Gamehost Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GH opened at C$7.90 on Friday. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$6.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07.
Gamehost Company Profile
