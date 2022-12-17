Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GH opened at C$7.90 on Friday. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$6.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

