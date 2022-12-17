Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $52.32. 1,985,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,693. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

