Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 134,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

