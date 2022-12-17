Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 28,536 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JHMM stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

