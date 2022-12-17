Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $338.17 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

