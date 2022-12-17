Gas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.48 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00012192 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $120.48 million and $3.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $887.66 or 0.05308363 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486470 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.85 or 0.28823563 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
