Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Update

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 716,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gelesis

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $85,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Gelesis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gelesis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLS. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Gelesis by 1,480.1% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 395,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 370,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gelesis by 564.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,494,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gelesis by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 194,043 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gelesis in the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gelesis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Gelesis Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Gelesis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 658,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,749. Gelesis has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Gelesis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

About Gelesis

(Get Rating)

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gelesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.