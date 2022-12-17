Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $26.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

