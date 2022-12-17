Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPTF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.37) to €17.70 ($18.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Getlink Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

