GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Down 10.8% This Week

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $108.55 million and approximately $52,604.64 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08696252 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,226.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

