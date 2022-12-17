Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
