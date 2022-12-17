Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.23. 45,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

