Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
GMRE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 646.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 137.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Featured Articles
