Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 646.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 137.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.