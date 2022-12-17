Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
EFAS stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
