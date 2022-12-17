Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFAS stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter.

