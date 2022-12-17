Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 28,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Globalstar Trading Down 3.5 %

GSAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,636. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,572,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 379,097 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Globalstar by 43.9% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Globalstar by 59.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

