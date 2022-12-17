Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Gold Standard Ventures Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.