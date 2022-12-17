Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Up 32.3% in November

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 454,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,535. Gores Holdings IX has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

